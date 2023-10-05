Report: Multiple WWE Raw Stars To Appear On Fastlane Go-Home Episode Of SmackDown

Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will serve as the final stop before WWE Fastlane emanates from Indianapolis on Saturday. Despite WWE holding a draft earlier this year to implement another brand split, it appears several "WWE Raw" stars are slated to be at Friday's taping in St. Louis.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have already been announced, while PWInsider reports that Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri are all scheduled to be in attendance as well. While Rhodes and Uso are confirmed to appear on the broadcast itself, it remains to be seen if Alpha Academy will do the same or simply compete in a dark match — which has become common for certain "Raw" stars to do in recent months.

WWE.com is advertising John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller for the event. Meanwhile, St. Louis' Enterprise Center also lists AJ Styles, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Street Profits, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Bayley.

Since The Judgment Day holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also appear on this week's "SmackDown," and will likely have one more confrontation with Rhodes and Uso.

Fastlane currently features three matches from the "SmackDown" roster including Cena and Knight vs. The Bloodline, IYO SKY defending her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Flair, plus The LWO vs. Lashley and Street Profits in a six-man tag team bout. WrestlingInc will have complete coverage of the event on Saturday.