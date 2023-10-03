Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso To Challenge Judgment Day For Tag Team Titles At WWE Fastlane

After the latest in a series of confrontations between some combination of Cody Rhodes, "Main Event" Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. members of The Judgment Day on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce made his way to the ramp to announce that enough was enough, and it was time to settle things once and for all. The makeshift tag team of Rhodes and Uso will now challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Fastlane this coming Saturday.

Both challengers have an impressive pedigree when it comes to tag team titles, with Rhodes being a six-time champion with various partners, while Uso is an eight-time tag title holder alongside his twin brother Jimmy; the two also have the longest tag title reign in WWE history, which ended at the hands of Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania 39.

The match came about as Rhea Ripley was expressing her displeasure at The Judgment Day not being able to keep things together while she was nursing kayfabe injuries incurred at the hands of Nia Jax a few weeks back, including Mysterio losing his "NXT" North American Championship to Trick Williams this past weekend at No Mercy. After Jey superkicked Mysterio, Finn Balor's protege, JD McDonagh, hit the ring to assist Mysterio. The subsequent Judgment Day beatdown got Rhodes' attention, and he hit the ring to nail Dominik with Cross Rhodes, leading Pearce to make the announcement about the upcoming title match at Fastlane.