John Cena Discusses WWE's Bloodline, 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns

While appearing on "WWE's The Bump" YouTube show, John Cena, who is set to team up with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane 2023 this weekend, was asked if there was any unfinished business with reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

"The last time I did get a fair fight, I finished second, which isn't too bad," Cena said. "You know, as long as you're in the WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there's another chance, there's, you know, another day. So is unfinished business [a] question mark? Sure, because we're always here."

Cena and Reigns most recently crossed paths in the ring on the December 30, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown." That night, Cena and Kevin Owens defeated "The Tribal Chief" and former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn in tag team action. Prior to that, Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship against Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Cena, who also said on "WWE's The Bump" that he didn't blame Sikoa for taking a second to figure out the landscape, is currently slated to appear on "SmackDown" every week until the end of this month.

Last Friday night, seven nights after Uso and Sikoa took out Cena and his original Fastlane tag team partner AJ Styles, the 16-time world champion said he would still honor his contract for the premium live event and made it clear that he would fight Uso and Sikoa in a two-on-one handicap match if he couldn't find a partner. However, after another attack by Uso and Sikoa, Knight came to Cena's rescue and signed the contract to be his tag team partner at Fastlane.

