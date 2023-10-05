Video: AEW's Matt Hardy Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Wife Reby

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

The multi-time tag team champion and current AEW star took to social media on Thursday to share a short video commemorating their anniversary milestone. Hardy wrote, "Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We've officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy."

Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We've officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/VnJ8LQyN5t — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 5, 2023

After tying the knot on October 5, 2013, the couple had four children — three sons and one daughter. But before kids were in the picture, Reby made her TNA debut at Knockouts Knockdown 2014 and later competed in a couple of matches in 2016 while also serving as Matt's manager during the latter days of his TNA/Impact run. In total, they've only teamed up in the ring on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Matt's career over the last decade has taken him across the world from TNA to Ring of Honor to WWE and now to AEW. Reby did make a couple of appearances on "WWE Raw" in 2018 during Matt's rivalry with the late Bray Wyatt. She also made an AEW cameo this year during the Firm Deletion match.

Despite not wrestling since 2016, Reby remains active in the wrestling realm. Reby and "Gothic Baby" — her daughter — are slated to appear at the annual WrestleCade convention during Thanksgiving weekend. Matt and Jeff Hardy also are slated for a meet and greet session.