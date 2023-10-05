AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 10/4/23

Ahead of next week's head-to-head showdown, "AEW Dynamite" was unable to overcome "WWE NXT" in this week's ratings, with Wednesday night's episode drawing the lowest overall audience for the program since May.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "Dynamite" was viewed by an overall audience of 800,000 viewers, a 6% drop from last week and putting "Dynamite" behind "NXT"'s 857,000 overall viewers on Tuesday. "Dynamite" was able to bring in a higher key demographic audience than "NXT," however, with 364,000 viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic tuning in. The highest-rated segment of the night in both overall audience and the key demographic was the confrontation between Adam Copeland and AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, which technically took place during the overrun Tony Khan requested due to audio issues on TBS that caused a segment to be played twice on the same broadcast. Interestingly, the replay of the Adam Cole/Roderick Strong/Kingdom video's replay was the lowest-rated segment in the show for both demographics by a significant margin. "Dynamite" not only faced audio issues from TBS but also scheduling issues, as a mishap led to DVR schedules being mislabeled.

The news comes just a week before AEW presents a special "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on 10/10, which will go up against a stacked episode of "WWE NXT," featuring appearances from Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Paul Heyman and John Cena. Next week's "Dynamite," meanwhile, is headlined by Copeland's first AEW match against Luchasaurus and will also include Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland, a women's title match between Saraya and Hikaru Shida, and a rematch from "AEW Grand Slam," as Jon Moxley will face AEW International Champion Rey Fenix.