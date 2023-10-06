Bully Ray Explains Why Adam Copeland AEW Dream Matches Don't Mean Anything, What Does

Adam Copeland debuted in AEW on Sunday and on his first episode of "Dynamite," the WWE Hall of Famer said that there's a cadre of wrestlers he's never shared the ring with, including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, wrestling legend Sting, and a bevy of young and up-and-coming talent — and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray couldn't care less.

"None of those dream matches that Edge talked about up front on the show ... mean damn a thing to me," Bully said. "Will they be fun to watch? Sure, but they're just dream matches."

Copeland's fellow Hall of Famer believes that the story between Christian Cage and "The Rated-R Superstar" is the important part of Copeland joining the company.

"Him and Christian Cage in a story reeks of awesomeness, because we're emotionally invested in these two men," Bully explained, noting how much history fans have with the former tag team champions. "Adam vs. Christian is not a dream match. Adam vs. Christian is a dream story."

Copeland confronted his friend and former partner on Wednesday, asking him to drop his cold, cruel character and re-team with the former WWE Champion. Cage went as far as to embrace his former friend, but then told the former WWE Champion "go f*** yourself," crushing any hopes of a reunion and likely putting the two on a path to some kind of showdown in the future. Cage is currently AEW TNT Champion, aligned with Luchasaurus and newly-minted heel Nick Wayne, who Christian officially took under his wing at AEW WrestleDream.