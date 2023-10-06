WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Contrasts Facing Nia Jax In NXT Vs. Present Day

Four weeks after Nia Jax intervened in her WWE Women's World Championship match, Raquel Rodriguez now has a chance to score some revenge as she goes one-on-one with Jax on next week's episode of "WWE Raw." Excluding the 2023 Royal Rumble, Jax and Rodriguez have met on one other occasion — the March 3, 2021 episode of "WWE NXT," where Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Rodriguez and Dakota Kai.

While Baszler and Jax walked away with the victory in their previous encounter, Rodriguez is confident she has leveled up since then, which puts her on an even, if not higher, playing field to Jax.

"Two years is a long time, and I feel like since then I've had some crazy battles," Rodriguez told WWE's "The Bump." "I've wrestled people with crazy experience, from Trish Stratus to Ronda Rousey to now being in a feud with Rhea Ripley. So knowing that I've been continuing to grow and continuing to harness my skill and my in-ring ability, I think that's where I have the leg up on Nia. She had two years off and I only took two weeks, so I think it's going to be fair game Monday."

When asked about her approach to this upcoming match against Jax, Rodriguez stated her belief that Jax is on a mission to destroy everything in her path right now. As a result, Rodriguez is planning to utilize some taunting tactics in an attempt to throw Jax off balance.

"I feel like when you have a bull that's just seeing red, you got to just keep waving that flag in front of them until they hit something hard and then they're out. So that's my strategy going in," Rodriguez said.

