Charlie Gully Actor Mike O'Malley Opens Up About Heels' Cancellation On Starz, Future

The recent decision by Starz to cancel the popular show "Heels" after two seasons, citing low viewership, has led to plenty of backlash within a niche section of the wrestling community. The cast, which included the likes of Stephen Amell and CM Punk, went out with a bang in the season two finale. The Jack Spade character, played by Amell, was left in agony, with the season ending in a genuine cliffhanger, setting the stage for a third season.

The show, though, has now been left with an uncertain future, but according to show-runner and actor Mike O'Malley, there is still a glimmer of hope for "Heels" to continue.

"We want to save 'Heels' and we want it to go on someplace else," he said on "Busted Open Radio." "If there is an opportunity for Heels to go on in the future on another platform ... we would want that support to save 'Heels.' We were bummed out when we found out 'Heels' was canceled on Starz. We worked really hard on it, but this is what happens in show business a lot of times.

"'Heels' was a show about taking a look behind the curtain at people who love wrestling and want to devote their life to it. We want to examine some of the reasons why people do it and some of the cost and the rewards of those things."

O'Malley, who played Charlie Gully on the drama program, has been at the forefront of attempting to find the show a new home. In the wake of the announcement, the "Save Heels" social media hashtag has been gaining traction, with a host of prominent people in the wrestling industry campaigning for "Heels" to continue.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.