How Bully Ray Would Book AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Following Big Angle On Dynamite

On the fourth anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night, Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho following the duo's victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher (who was a replacement for the reportedly injured Sammy Guevara) in tag team action. Don Callis had distracted Jericho and Omega on the stage, allowing Hobbs to enter the ring and begin his assault. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray detailed what he would like to see Hobbs do moving forward while appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show.

"If I have the pencil, I am not putting Will Hobbs in a definitive story with any particular babyface for three months," Ray said. "I'm having Will Hobbs show up on 'Dynamite,' 'Collision,' 'Rampage,' and just destroying things at will. And when somebody decides to interview him and they ask him, 'Will Hobbs, what is your mission statement? Why are you doing what you're doing?' 'It's one reason: to f**k things up.' 'Why?' 'Because I can and I can't be stopped.'

"No rhyme, no reason. Babyfaces, heels, backstage producers, women, men — you name it. Everybody is going to fear Will Hobbs and get that character to a point where you know that when he shows up, something is gonna happen. That's what I would do with him until you settle into a particular babyface standing up to Will."

Moments before mapping out what he would like to see Hobbs do in the coming weeks, Ray described the former AEW TNT Champion as a mix between the late three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion New Jack and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson. He mentioned that Hobbs has the "physical, imposing stature" of Johnson as well as some of Jack's "unpredictable edginess."

