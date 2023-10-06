Why John Cena Says There's 'Never Been A Better Time' For WWE Than Right Now

John Cena has lived through quite a few different eras of WWE over the course of his career. And while some have more fans than others,Cena believes WWE is actually in its highest form right now.

"There's never been a better time for WWE than now," Cena said on WWE's "The Bump." "With all of the things, from an administrative and business standpoint that's going on, from the influx of talent that we have, through the advances in recruiting that we have, we're gaining the best. We currently field the best and our future is on an upward trajectory. I say 'our future' because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family," he continued, "so it's awesome to see. I've had thoughts of 'What ever will they do without me?' They will go on, and they will be fine. It really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015. It is a better place now than it was when I was a full-time performer."

As Cena alluded to, WWE's recruiting process has greatly expanded, especially since the launch of the WWE Performance Center in 2013. While WWE is still scouting independent wrestling talent, the company has also entertained alternative methods of scouring for potential signees, such as the "Campus Rush" tour, which coincides with WWE's NIL program, providing a pipeline between collegiate athletes and WWE. Paired with this diverse talent pool, and impressive financial earnings, Cena is confident that the future of WWE is in good hands.

