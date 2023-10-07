Report: Sources In WWE Believe CM Punk Wants To Come Back, But Has 'Fences To Mend'

While the stars may ultimately align for a CM Punk and WWE reunion, the groundwork for the "Best in the World" returning to his old stomping grounds has yet to be laid out. According to Fightful Select, as of two weeks ago, nobody within WWE had indicated that Punk and the company were in talks, contrary to an earlier report from Dave Meltzer that suggested otherwise.

Fightful adds that, shortly after Punk's dismissal from AEW in September, WWE and Punk's camp sent out feelers to gauge interest in a return, but those overtures didn't amount to concrete discussions. One WWE employee told Fightful that Punk's best course of action would have been to speak directly to Vince McMahon, who was reportedly not in favor of Punk's return to WWE a few years ago when FOX pushed for the "Second City Savior" to make a comeback.

Upon speaking to several WWE higher-ups and talents, Fightful has learned that Punk's return to the company would be incumbent upon WWE's interest in him, and not the other way around. A large part of this reasoning is because there is reportedly "still a ton of heat on CM Punk in WWE," with a lot of the bad feelings stemming from his previous run with the company. As such, it is believed the talents in question "would be consulted" in the event that WWE decides to bring back Punk, hopefully preventing some of the backstage issues he encountered in AEW.