Kyle O'Reilly Provides Update On Neck Injury Recovery, Progress Toward AEW Return

Adam Cole has been learning to juggle his many friends, as he's currently trying to balance his relationship with fellow ROH World Tag Champion MJF and his relationship with the injured Roderick Strong. While all this is going on, one of Cole and Strong's other injured friends has been sitting on the sidelines waiting for some good news.

According to an Instagram post, Kyle O'Reilly's road to recovery from spinal fusion has seemingly been cleared of all speed bumps and obstacles, as the former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion suffered a C5 Palsy, which caused him pain and a loss of strength in his right arm. Thanks to an electric stimulation machine called a "Neubie," as well as work with a diet coach and a trainer, O'Reilly has regained full range of motion in his right arm. Before this breakthrough in his recovery, O'Reilly had become less-than-optimistic about his chances at returning to the ring.

"The wrestling ring has felt like an oasis in the desert for me these last 12 months," O'Reilly wrote. "I know if I keep walking I'll eventually reach it but I don't know if it'll just disappear when I get there like a mirage." O'Reilly's friend Adam Cole told "Inside The Ropes" last month that O'Reilly was making progress, but couldn't comment on how long the process would take. While O'Reilly also hasn't provided a timeline for his return, he says the idea of wrestling again is no longer as illusory as it once was. "The good news is I can see the oasis now, it's definitely not a mirage," O'Reilly wrote in closing.