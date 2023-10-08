IYO SKY On Possible Celebrity Match At WWE WrestleMania: 'I'm Ready For Taylor Swift'

Celebrity matches are often a big hit in WWE, with the company frequently bringing in names from outside of the business such as Bad Bunny or Johnny Knoxville in a bid to draw casual audiences. During the post-Fastlane press conference, the idea of Taylor Swift competing in a wrestling match at WrestleMania came up, to which IYO SKY said, "Are you crazy?"

However, should Swift decide that she wants to shake it off on her way to a wrestling ring then the current WWE Women's Champion is more than ready to step into the ring and compete against her in what could be a huge celebrity encounter.

"If she wants, I'm ready for Taylor Swift," SKY said.

Swift has been making waves recently in the sporting world by turning up at several Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce. It has caused quite a stir online with fans constantly talking about it which has led to an NFL viewership boost, showcasing the star power that she commands. The ability to draw ratings is something that WWE would certainly be interested in, but the idea of the record-breaking musician entering the professional wrestling business is purely hypothetical at this point.

SKY was able to walk in and out of WWE Fastlane with the WWE Women's Championship as she was able to defeat both Charlotte Flair and Asuka, although she did require the help of her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley to achieve that.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Fastlane Press Conference with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.