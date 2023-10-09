AEW World Champion MJF Has Some Advice For His Poors: 'Use It'

AEW World Champion and ROH Tag Team Champion MJF gave some advice to all of the "young poors" out there on the social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Advice from a guy who's been fortunate enough to have accomplished a lot in his profession at a young age," wrote MJF before adding: "I've noticed something with people in my generation and hopefully this helps you young Poors out there. When you are criticized, of course, allow it to upset you. You're only human. But it doesn't matter how good you are at your job, never blow off criticism. Use it. Never rest on your laurels. There's always room for growth."

As of late, MJF has been dealing with an injured tag team partner, Adam Cole, and a new challenger for his AEW Championship, Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White. On the October 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," White challenged MJF to a match at Full Gear, which after getting his belt stolen and having suffered a beatdown by White, MJF eventually agreed to. The attack happened after the other members of Bullet Club Gold called out MJF for what happened to White the week before — someone wearing MJF's devil mask was shown on camera after White was attacked by masked men backstage. MJF, of course, has pleaded not guilty to the attack. Full Gear is set for November 18 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

MJF's last AEW Title defense was against Samoa Joe on the September 20 episode of "Dynamite." "The People's Scumbag" has been the AEW Champion since last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, when he defeated Jon Moxley.