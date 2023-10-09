WWE Raw Preview 10/9: Fastlane Fallout, Becky Lynch Defends NXT Women's Title

Becky Lynch is set to defend the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship against Tegan Nox on tonight's WWE Fastlane 2023 fallout episode of "WWE Raw" at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. "The Man" was scheduled to defend the gold against Nox last Monday but was not medically cleared after successfully retaining the "NXT" Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30.

Elsewhere, WWE is promoting a first-time clash between Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez for tonight's broadcast. Jax returned to WWE last month and cost Rodriguez her WWE Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley. Jax also attacked Ripley following that title clash on the September 11 episode of "Raw." Last Monday night, Ripley, Rodriguez, and Jax's former tag team partner Shayna Baszler all attempted to take out "The Irresistible Force" before WWE security intervened.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion is also advertising a Viking Rules match for this evening between Kofi Kingston and Ivar. The New Day (Kingston and Xavier Woods) and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) have been feuding in recent weeks, with Woods managing to defeat Ivar in singles action on last week's show. Ivar took out both Woods and Kingston after that one-on-one bout.

And lastly, the fallout from Fastlane will be felt. Saturday night's premium live event saw Seth "Freakin" Rollins retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match, while Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.