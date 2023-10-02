Becky Lynch Reportedly Not Cleared To Compete On WWE Raw, Tegan Nox Match Delayed

It was an eventful Saturday night for Becky Lynch, who once again proved her superiority to Tiffany Stratton by defeating her in an Extreme Rules match to retain the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, the victory didn't come without a price, as Lynch suffered a lacerated arm, forcing "The Man" to require 11 stitches in order to close the wound.

Even still, it appears Lynch will have to miss some time. Fightful Select reports that Lynch still hasn't been cleared to compete, despite hopes within WWE that she would be by today. As a result, Lynch will not be wrestling tonight on "WWE Raw," where she was scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox.

The postponement of the match between Lynch and Nox is beginning to become an unfortunate trend, as the two were originally planned to wrestle on "Raw" weeks ago before a last-minute creative change led to Lynch facing Natalya instead. Lynch and Nox would meet backstage last week on "Raw," with Nox subsequently receiving a title shot this week against the winner of Saturday's Lynch vs. Stratton match. It's unknown if Nox will still appear on "Raw" tonight, nor how long Lynch will be kept out of action.