WWE Superstar Montez Ford Says That For Him, Madison Square Garden 'Has A Curse'

For many wrestlers, competing at Madison Square Garden is a dream come true. However, WWE Superstar Montez Ford believes that the arena is cursed for him, as he explained during a recent interview with Metro.

"I don't know what it is, but me in Madison Square Garden! I've never told anybody this, but I feel like Montez Ford, Madison Square Garden has a curse. There's always something happening in my matches in MSG. I don't know what it is, but something's always going on, something always fishy going on!"

As an example, Ford recalled a match he and Angelo Dawkins had against The Usos on a 2021 episode of "WWE SmackDown." One of his boots came off during the bout, which wasn't ideal as it took place on live television. However, that isn't the only incident that's caused the Street Profits member to believe that the arena is cursed.

"There were a couple of other times where I'm like, 'I think there's something going on with me and MSG!' I would say any time I go to MSG because there's always going to be some s**t going on."

Of course, Ford hasn't experienced luck in other arenas of late, either. At WWE Fastlane 2023, which emanated from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, he was part of the losing side when he teamed with Dawkins and Bobby Lashley to take on the Latino World Order. The same match also marked Carlito's latest return to WWE following months of speculation about him re-signing with the company.