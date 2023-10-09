WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Calls Media Insiders 'Cancer To The Wrestling Business'

Eric Bischoff is no fan of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. On the latest edition of "83 Weeks," while discussing Christian Cage's heated exchange with the latter at the AEW WrestleDream press scrum, he criticized the journalists for having what Bischoff believes to be a negative effect on the wrestling business.

"Look, you can say whatever you want, you can believe whatever you want. If you're listening to this, you could agree with me, you could disagree with me. I don't really give a s***, to be honest. But Alvarez and Meltzer are cancer to the wrestling business."

What's more, Bischoff said that Meltzer and Alvarez are partly to blame for CM Punk's backstage issues in AEW. Punk was fired recently following an incident that took place behind the scenes at AEW All In; however, Bischoff believes that the aforementioned journalists need to take some responsibility for fueling the drama that led to Punk having tensions with some of his former colleagues.

"[T]his is going to sound bizarre, but I am probably more supportive of Phil Brooks, CM Punk, in terms of why things went south in AEW, because I do think Meltzer And Alvarez are [minimally], at least half responsible for that. And Tony [Khan] gets the other half because he didn't manage it."

Bischoff added that the people who support Meltzer and Alvarez should reconsider doing so if they truly love professional wrestling. Furthermore, he believes that wrestlers like Cage know what the journalists are like and also view them unfavorably as a result.

"They've seen it like I've seen it, maybe not as much as I've seen it, because most of the time, talent isn't anywhere near the business side of the wrestling business. But as talent, they know it."

