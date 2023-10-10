Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso Beat Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens In First Title Defense On WWE Raw

Immediately after capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at "Fastlane," Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were thrust right into their first title defense Monday night on "WWE Raw," facing former champs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Hitting the same Cody Cutter/1D combo they used to dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest two nights ago, Rhodes and Uso were successful in their defense.

Throughout the episode and lingering into the match itself was the longstanding tension between Owens and Uso, while Rhodes, Owens, and Zayn maintained a cautious mutual respect. Owens at one point hit a swanton on Uso and openly mocked him thereafter. The finish of the match was seemingly up in the air after a series of superkicks, Stunners, Blue Thunder Bombs, Cody Cutters, and more, with each combatant getting to showcase their trademark moves before Rhodes and Uso prevailed with the tandem move that Michael Cole referred to as a "Cody 1D."

Following the match, Rhodes and Uso celebrated together, and Cody motioned for Zayn and Owens to return to the ring, exchanging pleasantries with each before the Owens/Uso tension reignited momentarily. After a slight pause, Uso extended his hand, and Owens shook it and gave him a hug, seemingly indicating that Jey has finally earned Owens' trust, and the pair can put it all behind them — perhaps just in time for plans to be made for one side of a WarGames match at Survivor Series.