WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Depart Company

Longtime WWE employee and Hall of Famer Rich Hering has reportedly stepped away from WWE after being associated with the company for decades.

"PWInsider Elite" has reported that the 2021 Warrior Award winner has retired from the business after spending over 50 years with the promotion. The report states that Hering left on his own accord and was not released, with many in the company wanting him to stay. Hering was the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management and joined the promotion when it was known as WWWF and run by Vince McMahon Sr.

The report further added that this was not a layoff made by Endeavor and that many behind the scenes in the company were surprised he left. Hering was a part of the New York State Athletic Commission before being recruited to join the company over five decades ago.

He received the Warrior Award at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame, for the significant role he held behind the scenes in WWE. He was in charge of supervising the company's medical and security departments, managing risk management matters, and handling vending contracts, which was revealed ahead of his Hall of Fame induction in 2021. Hering was also involved on-screen in one of the most legendary moments in WWE history: the Macho Man Randy Savage-Miss Elizabeth wedding, where he officiated the ceremony.