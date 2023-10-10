Tony Schiavone To Receive 2024 Gordon Solie Award

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone is set to receive the 2024 Gordon Solie Award for his contributions to pro wrestling commentary.

The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame made the announcement that the 65-year-old will be the fourth person to be honored with the Gordon Solie Award.

"Today, The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced that Tony Schiavone will be receiving the prestigious 2024 Gordon Solie Award. The Gordon Solie Award is given to individuals who exhibit excellence in the field of wrestling commentary, embodying Solie's commitment to the craft."

Schiavone commented on the news, thanking wrestling fans and the Hall of Fame for the honor.

I am honored to be this years recipient of the Gordon Solie Award. It is truly a thrill to be named next to Jim Ross and Gordon Solie and Conrad Thompson. Thanks to the Hall of Fame and thank you to all wrestling fans throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/tJ1eNCQItb — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) October 9, 2023

The veteran announcer will become the fourth recipient of the award, following in the footsteps of the award's namesake, Gordon Solie, as well as fellow AEW broadcaster Jim Ross and his podcast co-host, Conrad Thompson. The AEW commentator has had a long career in the pro wrestling business, which stretches all the way back to the '80s when he began with Jim Crockett Promotions.

He had a brief stint with WWE, before becoming the voice of WCW between 1990 and 2001. Schiavone, after a short spell with MLW, returned to the pro wrestling business with AEW, where he is a member of the "AEW Dynamite" broadcast team, and also conducts backstage and in-ring interviews.