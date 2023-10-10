AEW's Ricky Starks Weighs The Idea Of Joining The Blackpool Combat Club

Ricky Starks has established himself as one of the most reliable and charismatic stars in AEW this year, with feuds against the likes of Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson receiving positive reactions from the company's rabid fanbase. The 33-year-old got himself over as a cocky babyface last year but has reverted to the heel side in recent months, leading to two brutal showdowns with the aforementioned Danielson, as well as collecting the AEW World Tag Team Titles alongside his partner Big Bill.

In the midst of his rivalry with Danielson — and by proxy, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club — there was a tease of Starks joining the violent faction. But in a recent interview with "Battleground Podcast," the former FTW Champion explained why he would turn down any offer from the faction.

"I'm sick of groups, I really am. Everybody has a faction, everybody has a group –- it's so annoying," he said. "I would say, 'Thanks, but no thanks, I don't want to join the BCC.' I don't want to walk around having to wear those jackets –- there's only so much you can do with a black jacket. Everyone is bleeding in the group ... the exchange of bodily fluids is just a lot for me. I'm too handsome to be hardcore."

Starks spent his early time in AEW as part of the successful Team Taz stable under the tutelage of the ECW icon, teaming with Powerhouse Hobbs for an extended period, as well as working alongside HOOK. When the group went their separate ways in 2022, Starks became the breakout member and has gone on to become a staple of the promotion's weekly programming on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision."

