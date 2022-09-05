Ricky Starks Addresses Whether He Is Disappointed In The Way Team Taz Ended

Fans were just as blindsided when Powerhouse Hobbs turned his back on his former tag team partner, Ricky Starks. While Starks himself may have been surprised, he was not disappointed.

During his appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Starks shared his thoughts on the group coming to an end. "I think the catalyst of all of it was Hobbs," Starks said, "if we're being frank here, but I don't think there was disappointment at all. I think it was time to move on."

Starks was clotheslined by Hobbs from behind as he was cutting an in-ring promo during the July 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The following week, AEW color commentator Taz announced that Team Taz had officially disbanded. He wished Starks, Hobbs, and HOOK all the best going forward. Some fans expressed dismay over the faction dissolving. Starks will have an opportunity to get revenge on Hobbs at AEW All Out on September 4th.

Starks expressed his belief that not much was lost in the aftermath of Team Taz being disbanded. He also feels the spotlight is on the FTW Championship more than it was during his reign with the championship. HOOK is the current FTW Titleholder, defeating Starks in shockingly quick fashion on the July 27th episode of "AEW Dynamite," shortly after Starks defended the title against Danhausen.

Team Taz formed back in March 2020. The initial group members were Taz, Starks, and Brian Cage. The faction welcomed Hobbs later that year. Cage was kicked out of the group in July 2021, and is now working in the Ring of Honor promotion owned by AEW President Tony Khan.