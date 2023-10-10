Why Eric Bischoff Is Happy For Adam Copeland In AEW

Adam Copeland's arrival in AEW has created plenty of buzz in the pro wrestling landscape, with the multi-time world champion ending a 25-year relationship with WWE to jump ship and join AEW. The veteran finished up with the sports entertainment juggernaut on August 18, defeating long-time friend Sheamus in a hard-hitting encounter, before making his official AEW debut at the recent WrestleDream pay-per-view event in Seattle.

In the latest episode of "Strictly Business," fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reacted to the "Rated R Superstar's" decision to switch companies and why it might be the perfect fit to extend his career in the industry.

"I'm happy for him, I like Adam a lot and I congratulated him after his last appearance in Toronto ... he's an amazingly talented guy," he said. "I think I said if he indeed chose to go to AEW, likely it was because he wanted to end his career with Christian. If I had to guess, that had a lot to do with it, along with the fact that he's not ready to hang it up yet. The fact that he can go to AEW and work with a very close friend and perhaps have some great matches and stories that we haven't seen before ... good for him."

At 49 years of age, the man formerly known as Edge has done just about everything there is to do in the business, main-eventing WrestleMania and winning more combined titles than any performer in WWE history. The decision to sign with AEW didn't come lightly for Copeland, who leaves behind a host of relationships from his former workplace, but will appear alongside — or opposite — his lifelong comrade in Christian Cage, as both men's careers wind down.

