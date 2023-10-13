Kurt Angle Details How He Convinced Bobby Lashley To Join TNA

The recent talent exchange between AEW and WWE is another reminder that wrestlers have been jumping between promotions since time immemorial. In 2009, TNA was in the same boat as present-day AEW, unafraid to spend big money to attract WWE's biggest stars — in its ambitious attempt to compete with the sports entertainment juggernaut. It was around this time that Kurt Angle and other former world champions from TNA's star-studded roster came together to establish the Main Event Mafia — a stable featuring names like Booker T, Scott Steiner, Kevin Nash, Sting, Christian Cage, and Samoa Joe.

As TNA became more aggressive in bringing in top-tier talent, Angle did his part by reaching out to Bobby Lashley, who, upon being released from WWE in 2008, was wrestling on the Japanese and Mexican indie circuit. On "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle recalled the conversation he had with Lashley to pitch the idea of joining him in TNA. "He told me he was interested [in joining TNA] and I told him, 'It would be the right move.' I said, 'Come on over, man,'" Angle said. When Lashley and TNA came to terms on a contract, Angle convinced his friend to join him as a member of the Main Event Mafia, which Lashley agreed to.

Angle noted that working together with Lashley brought them closer, "We were really close friends. We didn't call each other all the time, but when we were together, we were together. We were hanging out, talking about stuff — he was one of my closest friends in TNA." Earlier, Angle revealed he got Lashley a tryout with WWE in 2004 after he watched "The All Mighty" training at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, a story Lashley previously verified. "He stood out," Angle said of Lashley. "His athleticism — I just knew he was going to be incredible, especially as a pro wrestler."