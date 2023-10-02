Why Adam Copeland Belongs In AEW & Has Every Right To Move On From Edge & WWE

It might not have been the best-kept secret ever, but Adam Copeland, formerly Edge in WWE, made his AEW debut at AEW WrestleDream 2023 and is All Elite, whether you like it or not. This opinion piece goes out to those of you firmly in the "not" category, because Adam Copeland belongs in AEW for one simple reason: that's where he chooses to be.

Before we flesh out the rationale behind this argument, though, a bit of housekeeping. The folks at Wrestling Inc. are keenly, painfully aware of the vocal contingent among its readership that insists the site is pro-AEW and/or owned by the company's president, Tony Khan. For the record, it's not; Static Media acquired the site in May 2022 and operates it, independent of any affiliation with AEW, WWE, PDQ, A&W, Circle K, or any other combination of letters. The staff is not pro-AEW or anti-AEW (the same obviously goes for WWE), we're just pro-pro wrestling, probably for the same reason all of our readers like it: it's cool, ridiculous and just plain fun.

So this missive is not an argument for AEW or against WWE; it's an argument for Adam Copeland, the man who elected to see how green the grass is elsewhere, because that's his choice to make. He is his own man and enjoys the exclusive right to decide where he wants to work and play, not you.

You think you know him?

So why do we, as the people behind an independent media outlet, support his decision to move on from one wrestling company and join another?

Why wouldn't we? Copeland being passionate about his next venture is good for wrestling, and he's earned the right to retire on his own terms.