Details On Eddie Kingston's Match Against Minoru Suzuki Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston is set to defend the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki on a special "Buy In" pre-show before the broadcast of "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" this evening.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the news on social media as "Dynamite" prepares to go head-to-head with "WWE NXT." The special "Buy In" pre-show will air for free across various platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube, at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before "Dynamite" airs on TBS.

Kingston's most recent defense of both the ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship came at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, where he defeated Katsuyori Shibata. He successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Komander on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday night.

In addition to that news, Khan also revealed yesterday that the first 30 minutes of "Dynamite" will be commercial-free. The opening 30 minutes of "NXT" will also be commercial-free.

Tonight's episode of "Dynamite: Title Tuesday" will see Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, make his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus, Saraya defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, Rey Fénix put the AEW International Championship on the line against Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland battle Bryan Danielson to determine the next challenger for the AEW TNT Championship, Jay White versus "Hangman" Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs against Chris Jericho, and a "Timeless" Toni Storm segment.

Meanwhile, WWE has loaded up this evening's episode of "NXT" with former AEW star Cody Rhodes making a major announcement, Bron Breakker battling Carmelo Hayes with John Cena and Paul Heyman in their respective corners, Roxanne Perez against Asuka, and a six-man tag team pub rules match between Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey) and Tyler Bate, Butch, and Ridge Holland. The promotion has also teased an appearance by The Undertaker.