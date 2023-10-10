Tony Khan Fights Fire With Fire Ahead Of WWE NXT Vs. AEW Dynamite Tuesday Night War

Update 10/9/2023, 10:54pm EST: Tony Khan has now announced that the special "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" will have a "Buy-In" pre-show featuring Eddie Kingston defending the ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki.

The one-night-only "Tuesday Night War" continues to heat up this week, with Tony Khan posting on social media Monday night that he has received special broadcast consideration for "AEW Dynamite, meaning the show will be commercial-free for the first 30 minutes. Khan made the announcement hours after it was announced that "WWE NXT" would also be airing without commercials for its first half hour. Khan posted the news to X (formerly Twitter) and followed it up with a GIF of Larry David with the line "Okay, you want to be a d***," but simply wrote "#AEWDynamite tomorrow on TBS!" as context for the GIF in the follow-up post.

The first 30 minute of TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite will be commercial-free on @TBSNetwork

TOMORROW night! Remember AEW Dynamite is in a special timeslot TOMORROW, one week only

Tuesday #AEWDynamite

TITLE TUESDAY on TBS! Tomorrow Night, 8pm ET/7pm CT

First 30 mins commercial free — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023

"Dynamite" will air in a special time slot on Tuesday due to the Major League Baseball playoffs, going head-to-head with "NXT" for the first time since last October in a special called "Title Tuesday." While "NXT" will see the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and possibly even the Undertaker on the show, "Dynamite" is not without its own excitement. Along with scheduled title matches like Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship and Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) will make his in-ring debut for AEW against Luchasaurus.

Earlier on Monday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Khan had secured a ten-minute overrun for the Tuesday night show, something "NXT" regularly enjoys.