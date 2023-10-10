Why Ricky Starks Says He Doesn't Want A Match With Newest AEW Star Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland's name has been on the tip of many AEW wrestler's tongues as of late, with a plethora of stars making it clear they'd like to share the ring with him. However, the same cannot be said for one-half of the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks. "The answer is no," he told "Battleground Podcast" when asked if he'd like to face Copeland. "Adam didn't mention my name so I'm not going to mention his name."

Copeland named the likes of Sting and Samoa Joe as people he wants to face, but Starks does think that Copeland's signing is a good thing. He likes seeing new faces join the company, particularly when they are willing to help, something that Copeland has made clear he wants to do. "I think that can only benefit everybody, obviously. So, I am excited to see the different matchups that he's able to have within AEW," he said. "I just think it's very exciting, it's a very exciting time, especially for people who may have fallen out of wrestling. To hear Adam Copeland is back, I think it's good, I really do."

However, Starks made it clear that out of the two of them, it is he who has the better Spear, and there is only one top dog that can use it in the company. "We are going to have to nip that in the bud when we can," he said. "It's just minor housekeeping rules when you come in AEW don't tug on Superman's cape, don't piss in the wind, and don't do the Spear, because that's my stuff."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.