AEW's Adam Copeland Discusses Possibilities Keeping Him 'Awake At Night'

Following his debut on Sunday at AEW WrestleDream, Adam Copeland discussed his reasons for joining the young company, citing his desire to invest in the next generation as well as wanting to have fun alongside longtime friend Christian Cage. Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," Copeland also divulged some other desires regarding this new run.

"I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom," Copeland said, with the outlet noting that Copeland has wanted to perform in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for quite some time. ""I've never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that."

Along with the possibility of heading over to NJPW sometime in the near future, the WWE Hall of Famer also listed some AEW talent that he's hoping to get in the ring with. The list includes a number of former WWE names he was never able to share the ring well, as well as a few homegrown AEW performers and one more notable NJPW star.

"How about Jon Moxley?" Copeland asked. "A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag? Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities — they're keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting."

Before any of those matches take place, Copeland will face Cage's ally Luchasaurus on next week's edition of "Dynamite." That episode will air live on Tuesday due to MLB playoff scheduling and will go head-to-head with a loaded "WWE NXT," set to include John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, Asuka, and more.