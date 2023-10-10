The Latest Update On Potential Talks Between CM Punk & WWE

With WWE heading to Chicago, Illinois for Survivor Series next month, rumors surfaced that WWE was in talks with CM Punk for a possible return to the company at the November 25 event, but a new report has thrown cold water on that speculation. According to Fightful Select, there are currently no talks between representatives for CM Punk and WWE regarding a possible return.

Furthermore, a Wrestling Inc. source confirmed Fightful's report that the two parties are not in talks, saying any reports to the contrary are false. Fightful has not heard from Punk, but did have sources say that while there are no talks between the two parties at present, Punk did send out feelers to WWE at one point to take the temperature for return talks.

According to Fightful, Punk is waiting for WWE to approach him. As far as recent teases, such as Shinsuke Nakamura performing a GTS during a recent episode of "WWE Raw," or Corey Graves using the infamous "Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Played" line from "The Usual Suspects" during a match preview, sources close to Fightful posited that those were wrestlers/broadcasters acting on their own, possibly to get attention or even to get under Punk's skin. Punk was infamously fired from AEW following a backstage altercation ahead of All In, which saw him get physical with Jack Perry, as well as threaten AEW boss Tony Khan in a way that made Khan "fear for his life" according to a post-All In speech.