Paul Heyman Seen Talking Bloodline Biz With Ava Raine (The Rock's Daughter) On WWE NXT

Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" featured a special appearance from The Bloodline's "Wiseman" Paul Heyman, who accompanied former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker during his main event match against Carmelo Hayes. That wasn't Heyman's only order of business though.

As revealed by the "NXT Anonymous" account, Heyman also arranged a meeting with Ava Raine, who is widely known as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This event proves to be especially significant given Raine's familial connection to members of The Bloodline. While we can't hear the specifics of Heyman's talk with Raine, he can be seen pointing to his phone case, which is marked with the logo of The Bloodline. In response, Raine crossed her arms, as if to consider Heyman's apparent proposal. Heyman then signaled to Raine that he had the capability of making a phone call, presumably to the leader of The Bloodline – "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Since the departure of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid), Raine, along with Joe Gacy, have tried to recruit new members of Schism, namely Trick Williams. As of this writing though, the now duo have yet to find success in that venture.