Backstage Update On Contract Status Of WWE NXT's The Dyad

What is going on with The Dyad in "WWE NXT"? For all the belief that Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid were on their way out of the company, that doesn't appear to be the case — yet. According to Fightful Select, while Fowler and Reid have not been seen on "NXT" for a bit, they are still under contract, at least until October 14 when their pacts are set to expire.

Formerly packaged as the Grizzled Young Veterans (known then as James Drake and Zack Gibson), The Dyad were briefly referenced on a September episode of "NXT" by former Schism stablemate Joe Gacy, suggesting that they weren't going to be around any longer. Reid and Fowler had previously requested their releases from the company in April but were denied. Around that time, in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Reid said the pair would be free agents as of mid-October, something Fowler posted similarly about.

There was also some confusion as to their contract status in August, when reports claimed that The Dyad's exit from "NXT" was "imminent." However, they then appeared on "NXT" in their usual capacity. In fact, on a recent episode of his "The Hall of Fame" podcast, "NXT" commentator Booker T indicated that The Dyad had already left the company, referring to the tag team as "a couple of guys who just exited from the WWE" — which does not appear to be the case at the moment. He also said he hated to see them go, saying the pair was among his favorites there.