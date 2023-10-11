AEW Roster Wishes Tony Khan A Happy Birthday After Dynamite Goes Off The Air

At the end of last night's "AEW Dynamite" broadcast, the AEW locker room celebrated the birthday of Tony Khan, their leader, CEO, President, and General Manager. According to "PWInsider," Khan stepped out to the ring after Adam Copeland's in-ring debut and was greeted by the crowd singing the "Happy Birthday" song.

Thereafter, Tony Schiavone stated that there were a lot of people who wanted to echo the crowd's sentiments, before bringing out several wrestlers from the locker room. The talents who assembled on the stage included WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Copeland, the latter of whom was accompanied by one of his daughters. The wrestlers and the crowd, led by announcer Justin Roberts, then sang "Happy Birthday" in unison to commemorate Khan's 41st birthday.

An overwhelmed Khan proceeded to thank the fans, referring to Wednesday as the best birthday he's ever had before hyping the ensuing "AEW Rampage" taping. A video of the locker room celebrating Khan's birthday can be seen below.

The locker room came out to sing @TonyKhan Happy Birthday 😭🎂 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tv20EBaymU — Erica Lee 🌸 (@heyitsericalee) October 11, 2023

During the "Rampage" taping, AEW taped four matches – Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard versus The Hardys and Brother Zay, Skye Blue versus Emi Sakura, Jay Lethal versus Trent Beretta, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta versus The Gates of Agony. The show will air in its usual timeslot of 10 pm ET this Friday night on TNT, immediately after the live broadcast of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX.