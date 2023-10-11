NXT Star Carmelo Hayes Shares Mixed Feelings For Paul Heyman's Quote About Him

Carmelo Hayes has mixed feelings about being referred to as a potential future WrestleMania main eventer by Paul Heyman. On the one hand, Hayes is thankful to be held in such high regard by the legendary "Wiseman" — who has a history of forecasting the future stars of the industry.

"[It's] reassurance," Hayes told "Busted Open" in response to Heyman's comments. "It's cool hearing things like that from him because you want to believe it about yourself, but when you hear it from somebody whose opinion really matters — it's just great. It's super cool."

On the flip side, Hayes feels the weight of the wrestling world descending upon him now that Heyman has earmarked him as a future star. "Also, [feel] a little bit of pressure," Hayes admitted. "It's like, oh man, that's how highly he thinks of me? I gotta make sure I live up to expectations, which I will."

Hayes revealed he's spoken to John Cena several times about the aspects of his skillset he can improve upon, and based on those conversations, he is thankful that Cena hasn't given him false hope about his future in the business. The "NXT" star noted that Cena wants him to keep working on his craft so as to avoid complacency. "He's never really said, 'Carmelo, I respect the hell out of you,'" Hayes said of Cena. "It's just cool to know he's got my back."

Cena did have Hayes' back on last night's "WWE NXT" where the latter defeated Bron Breakker in the main event. Heyman — who accompanied Breakker to the ring — had made the comments about Hayes in the lead-up to the match.