AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Why 'Wrestling Fans Win' In Wrestling Wars

WWE and AEW went head-to-head last night as "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" aired at the exact same time. "Dynamite" was moved to Tuesday night this week because of TBS' MLB Playoff coverage. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Jeff Jarrett spoke about both shows airing on the same night during an appearance on his "My World" podcast.

"Those wrestling wars captivate people's imaginations, and then some," Jarrett said. "So yeah, the wrestling fan wins."

The last time "NXT" and "Dynamite" went head-to-head was last October. "Dynamite" was moved to Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due to TBS' coverage of the ALCS. Prior to that, "NXT" and "Dynamite" had clashed every Wednesday night between October 2019 and April 2021.

WWE, who battled WCW in the Monday Night Wars during the 1990s, and AEW loaded up their shows last night, with the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion adding several main roster stars to the "NXT" broadcast, including John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Shotzi, Solo Sikoa, The Judgment Day (current "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Finn Bálor), JD McDonagh, The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), and Tegan Nox. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker also appeared.

Meanwhile, AEW aired a "Dynamite: Title Tuesday" special for the second year in a row. That show saw Hikaru Shida defeat Saraya to become the new AEW Women's World Champion, Orange Cassidy beat Rey Fénix to capture the AEW International Championship, and Adam Copeland overcome Luchasaurus in his AEW in-ring debut.

