Dave Meltzer Explains Primary Difference Between WWE And AEW Press Conferences

During a recent interview with "McGuire on Wrestling," Dave Meltzer was asked to weigh in on the differences between WWE and AEW press conferences.

"It's so different at a WWE press conference compared to an AEW press conference," Meltzer said. "The talent isn't that much different, but the Paul Levesque versus the Tony Khan is so different. Tony Khan, you ask him real business questions. Paul Levesque, you don't. It's just very different. WWE, they don't like to talk about business. When people have asked business questions to Paul Levesque, he tries to joke and whatever."

Meltzer added, "Tony Khan will give you a 20-minute answer. Sometimes he won't answer and still go 20 minutes talking about other things. But you can read a lot into it. With Levesque, I watch his answers to questions and I don't really read anything into it because it's not that serious. Even when Tony's not answering a question, I can read into a lot of his thoughts because he hints around about a lot of stuff without directly answering it."

Khan has been known to give long-winded answers during AEW's post-pay-per-view media scrums over the years. Of course, fans will always remember the All Out 2022 media scrum where CM Punk's comments on Colt Cabana and The Elite preceded a backstage altercation.

As of late, WWE has routinely put on press conferences featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and several top talent. The most recent one following WWE Fastlane stood out thanks to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso partaking in celebratory drinks on a bus prior to their scheduled appearance.

