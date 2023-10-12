Trish Stratus Details How WWE Return Allowed Her To Do Things Unheard Of In Divas Era

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently participated in a live Q&A panel at Big Texas Comic Con. During the appearance, Stratus reflected on how her latest run turned out.

"This particular time, Becky called me up and was like, 'Hey, I'd love to work you at WrestleMania. What do you think?'" Stratus recalled. "I was like, 'Hm.' So I got my ring and was just like, 'Let me make sure I can still do this.' That's the number one thing, check that box first. It was just supposed to be a WrestleMania appearance and it really just stuck. We made the storyline and I kind of said, 'I'd like to do something different,' and different meant I wanna do something more than just one and done, which is normally what the Hall of Famers and veterans come back to do and then they're gone."

She continued, "So when I made sure I could deliver full-on, I was all in and like I said, the storyline kept extending and I just said, 'I want to go back as a bad guy, though.' I think people were waiting for heel Trish for a long time, and so to bring back heel Trish, that was super fun and challenging to me as a performer, but I think fun for you guys as well. So that made a difference, and it was just great, enticing storylines and working with Becky was an absolute dream. She was amazing."