WWE's Trish Stratus Assesses Cage Match Performance, Explains Approach

WWE fans haven't heard a whole lot from WWE Hall Famer Trish Stratus in the days since her WWE Payback steel cage match against Becky Lynch. That has changed now as she recently appeared on "GAW TV" to speak with Mickie James, Victoria, and SoCal Val about her storyline with "The Man."

Stratus shared, "I spoke to Fit [Finlay] after the match as well, it was almost like repping our generation, you know what I mean? It was almost like, 'Ahem,' for our generation. I know my whole platform has been like, 'I did it, everyone look at me.' But obviously, there's a 'we' in there. So it's something that 'we' all did as a foundation we all laid. It felt like a giant nod to it. That's what I wanted it to be like."

On the subject of Stratus using Widow's Peak, Victoria revealed, "She called me a couple weeks before to ask if she could do the Widow's Peak, which a lot of people don't really do that anymore. I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Please, do it, do it, do it.' The only thing I have is she kicked out of it, damn it. [laughs]"

Stratus later added, "Lisa, it's so funny, I was like, 'I have to ask her,' and we kept playing phone tag forever. You were so excited. 'Of course!'"