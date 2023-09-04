Victoria Flattered By Trish Stratus WWE Payback Tribute

Trish Stratus left WWE Payback battered, bruised, without a win, and without a protege, but her performance inside the steel cage against Becky Lynch wowed audiences both live and at home. Stratus hitting the Widow's Peak was one of the most memorable spots, being an obvious nod to her former rival Victoria, who was left emotional by what she saw.

Victoria took to Twitter to share her thoughts by tweeting, "I don't know where to begin. I want to thank @trishstratuscom and @wwe for the huge homage. I'm beyond honored and flattered for the love. Trish has been such an amazing friend and supporter of mine. I am beyond grateful. I love you so much Trish. @beckylynchwwe and you had such a beautiful match. I'm so very proud of you both. Words can not express how touched I am."

Victoria then went on to share a video where she added even more thoughts about what the moment meant to her in a performance that led to Stratus gaining a standing ovation from the WWE Universe.

"I just want to say thank you Trish doing the Widow's Peak on the show Payback," Victoria said. I am so proud of you, I love you so much, you're so important to me. Gosh, our history, man, holy moly. The stories, oh gosh. But I just want to say I love you so much and thank you."

I don't know where to begin. I want to thank @trishstratuscom and @wwe for the huge homage. I'm am beyond honored and flattered for the love. Trish has been such an amazing friend and supporter of mine. I am beyond grateful. I love you so much Trish. @beckylynchwwe and you had... pic.twitter.com/mOj7UbIKDx — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) September 3, 2023

Stratus was left with visible bruises and a lump on her forehead from her first-ever steel cage match. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer is no stranger to violent matches as her rivalry with Victoria pushed them both as they competed in a street fight and a hardcore match previously.