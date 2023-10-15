Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE's John Cena Is In The Argument For Greatest Of All Time

Though it seemed many wrestling fans had turned their backs on him for a long time, public opinion has largely come back around on John Cena. While he'll likely never fully shake his "Five Moves of Doom" reputation, Cena is now sometimes listed as an all-time great professional wrestler, especially among younger fans and performers. One veteran who counts Cena among the best is Tommy Dreamer. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," the ECW veteran made his case for Cena's talent.

"John Cena, he always was different," Dreamer said. "He was supposed to be the prototypical babyface when half the building is booing him, or they're doing his entrance [saying] 'John Cena sucks,' and he's laughing about it. But at the end of the day, the people are still cheering for him and his matches."

Dreamer also praised Cena's professionalism, citing the way he thanked the audience for welcoming him into their space this past Tuesday during Cena's appearance on "WWE NXT." Everything Cena has done in his career up to this point, according to Dreamer, has contributed to Cena's status as an all-time great.

The WWE star is in the midst of a return to the company while the SAG-AFTRA strike continues in Hollywood. Most recently, Cena teamed up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane last Saturday. Though Cena recently acknowledged that his run would come to an end when the strike was over, it seems that talks between SAG-AFTRA and the producers have been suspended for the time being, possibly keeping the 16-time world champion around a little longer.