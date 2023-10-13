Why Damian Priest Wasn't Surprised Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso Work Well Together In WWE

Despite losing at WWE Fastlane, Damian Priest issued some credit to the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, who recently joined forces on "WWE Raw." When appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Priest was asked if he was surprised by the cohesion of Rhodes and Uso, which ultimately helped lead to their win over The Judgment Day at Fastlane.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised, but I was surprised by the ending of it," Priest said. "We know the type of athletes they are. They're top of the game. They're the top of the mountain here in the WWE. Those are two of the guys that everybody looks at as leaders, so we knew what we were in for. Just again, we were caught by surprise with a few situations and unfortunately, it happened the way it did. Them working together, maybe they worked a little bit better than we thought, but we won't make that mistake again."

As Priest alluded to, The Judgment Day will have a chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on next week's episode of "Raw." This rematch comes after Rhodes and Uso successfully defended the tag titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on this past Monday on "Raw."

In considering what Judgment Day could do to ensure a victory next week, Priest suggested that JD McDonagh, who's attempting to infiltrate the faction, remain on the sidelines for this upcoming tag team title match. "It's one of those things that if we can eliminate some of those mistakes, specifically one in the form of a non-member of the Judgment Day, JD [McDonagh], if he just does what he's told and stays out of my business, I think we're good," Priest said.

