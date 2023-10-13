Eric Bischoff Says WWE 'Left A Lot On The Table' With One NXT Segment

This past Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" saw the developmental brand bring out some major stars, though former President WCW Eric Bischoff on his "Strictly Business" podcast said he didn't feel Cody Rhodes was used to his full potential on the show. Rhodes opened the show, where he announced the return of the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

"I was a little disappointed in the Cody Rhodes segment," admitted Bischoff. "Cody does an amazing job, Cody Rhodes is in a class all of his own. Totally, getting better by the minute, but it wasn't enough to really make me want to stick around for the main event. I mean, obviously, I did for other reasons, but it was a seven on what could have been a ten. In terms of what that segment should have and would have been designed to do. Abouslely, nothing wrong with it, but it — they left a lot on the table."

Bischoff's co-host Jon Alba, also agreed, calling it a "cameo for the sake of having a cameo."

The episode that aired on October 10 featured a number of notable guest appearances. At the conclusion of the show, the Undertaker made a special appearance, adopting his "American Badass" persona. John Cena was in the corner of Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight served as the guest referee for the match between Dominik Mysterio and "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov. Asuka also won in her return to "NXT" against Roxanne Perez, keeping her "NXT" undefeated streak alive.

WWE filled the show with special guests due to it going against AEW's "Dynamite," which in the end paid off for WWE as they won in the TV ratings.

