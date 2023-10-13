Why Damian Priest Says Cody Rhodes Knows He's Going To Lose WWE Tag Titles

WWE Superstar Damian Priest was one of the guests on WWE's The Bump, where he shared his feelings ahead of his and Finn Balor's Undisputed Tag Team Championship rematch against the current champions, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, on the October 16 episode of "WWE Raw."

"I'll say this, everybody is praising 'NXT' last night, my favorite part of 'NXT,' was Cody showing up without the titles," said Priest. "Do you know why? Because he shouldn't get used to having them, because come Monday, the Judgment Day are taking them back anyway. That's what I have to say about that. As far as us, because we lost the titles not being number one, are you kidding me? We were number one without having any titles and now we are about to get even more titles — we are dripping in gold."

Rhodes and Uso defeated the Priest and Balor last Saturday at Fastlane. Priest later added that he is the "most dangerous man" in the WWE because he has the Money in the Bank briefcase and emphasized how Judgment Day "runs WWE." Before losing the tag team titles, Priest and Balor held them since Payback in September after defeating then-champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

At the moment, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the only two members who are holding gold, the former the WWE Women's title, while "Dirty Dom" recently reclaimed the "NXT" North American title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.