Road Dogg Says That Talent Like This WWE Star Can Just Become Undeniable

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is the latest to join the LA Knight bandwagon, highlighting what the 40-year-old has done to win over the fans.

On the latest episode of his, "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, Dogg spoke about how Knight is "stealing the world right now," and emphasized that he didn't rely on the WWE creative team to secure his push.

"We're always so quick to jump on booking for something," said Dogg. "I would argue LA Knight didn't wait on them to book him and do something, he became undeniable, and all of a sudden you got to book him. So some of this lies on the individual. You know, at some point, and they said this in the notes, actually so it's ironic —- some point the bell has to ring and you have to connect with the viewer. You have to connect with the viewing audience and if you can't do that, don't blame it on the writers."

However, he did admit that Rusev Day, a popular gimmick of former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Miro, didn't work out due to WWE mishandling it and ending the momentum, even though fans loved it. Miro was later released by WWE in April 2020, after being with the promotion since 2010. He eventually made his AEW debut in September 2020, though, it's worth mentioning that Miro called out the promotion for the lack of TV time last year.

Knight, though, has been front and center on "WWE SmackDown" over the last few months as his star continues to rise in WWE.

