Paul Heyman Explains Late WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk Giving Back To Wrestling

Terry Funk's recent death has led to an outpouring of respect from those in the wrestling business, with several people reflecting on the great work he did during his career, from the titles he won to his legendary feuds. However, Paul Heyman recently took the time to praise Funk, not looking at any specific moment, but as a man who wasn't hesitant to give back to the business.

"He was always aware that the industry would carry on without him, the same way the industry carried on without his father, and the same way the industry carried on without his father's predecessors," he told "Sports Illustrated."

Heyman pointed out that if people self-analyze the opportunities created by the success they have then they are more likely to give back, and there is no doubt Funk did that. Of course, the late star already saw what the business could provide from his father's time in the industry, and that is something that taught him early on before he stepped inside the ring himself.

From pushing himself to give great matches later in his life, hitting moonsaults after the age of 50, to giving back to the business with his work in ECW, Funk always pushed to improve the industry. Even later in his career, Funk appeared on the independent scene for the likes of ROH and Northeast Wrestling in a bid to help others with the star power he had.

"His understanding that giving back to the industry only extends one's own legacy is yet another reason why Terry Funk was and is so passionately respected and admired in this industry," said Heyman.