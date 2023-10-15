AEW's Don Callis Explains Why He's So 'Hateable'

Don Callis has dedicated over 30 years to the professional wrestling business, during which he has portrayed a diverse range of characters, including both heroic and villainous roles. The 60-year-old, who is the leader of The Don Callis Family, revealed the secret as to what makes him so disliked in a recent episode of "Busted Open."

"I just am myself, and people say to me, 'Why are you like this?' This is how I've always been. I've had to hide in plain sight if you will in the past. Had to put on a happy face. Had to walk into that WWF locker room and shake hands with 65 morons every time I saw them, not just the first day and the last day of work."

Callis mentioned that he had encountered a similar atmosphere in the ECW locker room during his tenure there from 1999 to 2001. He also recalled his reaction to an incident wherein he had to get the police involved after fans blocked an entrance at LaGuardia Airport.

"A hundred people got told to vacate the property, and I took the heat because I don't care. And not caring is all about unburdening oneself, and I feel unburdened because for the first time in a long time, Bully [Ray], I am myself and that's very freeing."

Callis formed The Don Callis Family back in May, initially enlisting Konosuke Takeshita, and later Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and most recently, Powerhouse Hobbs.

