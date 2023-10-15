AEW's Bryan Danielson Addresses Possibility Of Going On Dancing With The Stars

After declaring that his full-time wrestling career would be wrapping up over the next year, Bryan Danielson is set to have plenty of free time on his hands, much of which he's stated he wishes to spend with his wife, Brie Garcia, and children Birdie and Buddy. While it's not yet known what Danielson will do with all his spare time, it appears one thing he's not looking to do is break bread with Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.

During an appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Danielson received a fan question asking about the possibility of him one day appearing on the hit dance competition show "Dancing With the Stars." "The American Dragon" didn't flat out dismiss the idea of appearing on the show, but made clear it wasn't something he was looking at doing, much to Garcia's disappointment.

"You know, I hate to say ... I would never say never, but it's not in my interest," Danielson said. "I would love for us to just take dance classes, and not be on TV at all, and not do anything in the eyes of other people, to live a life that is not for other people's entertainment and is for our own enjoyment. I don't want to be on TV ever again. I want to disappear and never be seen again. I don't even want to be on your podcast once I'm done."

As such, barring changes, it appears Danielson and Garcia won't be following in the footsteps of Garcia's sister, Nikki. Nikki competed on the 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017, ultimately being the sixth celebrity eliminated from the competition.

