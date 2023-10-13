Cody Rhodes Pitches Open Challenge For WWE Tag Titles On SmackDown

Tonight is the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to the blue brand, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque making a special appearance, John Cena appearing, and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) battling The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) in tag team action. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has now proposed an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match for this evening's broadcast.

"This week, a great RAW, a historic NXT...And no better way to close out the week than with a visit for the season premiere of #SmackDown," Rhodes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Open challenge... What say you @WWEUsos?"

Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Bálor to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event this past weekend. "The American Nightmare" and "Main Event" successfully defended the belts against former champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" earlier this week. Both teams shook hands after that title clash.

On Tuesday night, "The American Nightmare" appeared on "WWE NXT," which went head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since October 2022. "Dynamite" was switched to Tuesday this week because of TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs. Rhodes kicked off the show and announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic would return as well as the Men's "NXT" Breakout Tournament. He also revealed that he was the special General Manager for the evening and went on to appear in various segments throughout the night.