WWE's Damian Priest On What JD McDonagh Should Do To Join Judgment Day

After losing possession of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane, Damian Priest confronted the man he believes was a contributing factor to The Judgment Day's defeat — JD McDonagh. In recent months, McDonagh has made various efforts to gain entry into Judgment Day, albeit to mixed responses, but after inadvertently striking Priest in the knee with the Money in the Bank briefcase, Priest warned McDonagh to stay out of his business, forcefully pinning him up against a wall on "WWE Raw." On WWE's "The Bump," Priest was asked to share how he plans to approach McDonagh if their issues persist. Amidst his explanation, Priest also noted that McDonagh has an uphill battle to conquer if he wants to join The Judgement Day.

"Hopefully I won't have to do anything else," Priest said. "Hopefully he does everything the way he's supposed to do, follows everybody's advice, and could eventually prove himself enough so he could achieve his dream and his goal of being a member of The Judgment Day, but until then, we'll see. if I have to react like that again. I don't think the next time I'll let the boys kind of calm me down, and I don't think they would try either. I think this is, this one would be like, 'Alright, let him have it. He has it coming,' because at some point, enough's enough."

To further explain his frustration, Priest reiterated that not only did McDonagh cost them the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, but due to Priest's damaged knee, he was also deprived of the chance to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase later during Fastlane.

